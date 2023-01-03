SRK’s Pathaan title changed, movie not to release on Jan 25?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Starter Pathaan has been embroiled in a controversy after Deepika Padukone’s saffron-colored bikini was targeted by right-wing activists and leaders.

Along with staunch Hindus, we have also observed various prominent B-Town celebrities have dragged themselves into the controversy either by supporting the makers or opposing the Besharam track or title of the movie.

In the latest development, self-proclaimed critic KRK took to his Twitter and wrote that ‘Pathaan’ is no longer the title of the movie. He also claimed that the orange bikini worn by Deepika Padukone in the Besharam track will also be changed or cut.

KRK’s tweet reads, ”It’s confirm that #Pathaan title is no more. Orange bikini is also no more. But now makers have decided to postpone the release of the film. Official announcement can come today or tomorrow.”

Earlier, KRK also claimed through his tweet that SRK is going to sue him after he criticised the Besharam track and title of Pathaan.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Pathaan to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version.

CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release.

Joshi said that “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believes that we can always find solutions through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

The Pathaan film has been making headlines since the release of its track Besharam Rang on Youtube and it will be interesting to see whether makers will make changes to the track and title before it releases in cinemas.