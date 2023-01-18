SRK’s Pathaan to release on Amazon Prime Video, check date

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer ‘Pathaan’ is slated to hit the theatres on January 25th. The film remained in controversy continuously since its Besharam Rang track was released on YouTube. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer and it has garnered views in millions from the first. The fans seem excited to watch King Khan on the silver screen after a gap of around four years.

After the trailer launch, now the OTT release date of the movie has also been revealed. According to the latest updates reports, Pathaan is likely to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 25. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Relevant to mention here that the Delhi High Court on Monday directed Yash Raj Films to make some changes to the film for the OTT release. The Central Board of Film Certification ( CBFC) had given the green signal to the movie whereas the court had directed it to make some changes. According to the reports, now the movie will be again reviewed by CBFC for OTT release while as for theatrical release, it has been approved already.

Reports suggest that the makers of the movie were directed to provide Hindi subtitles, closed captions as well as audio descriptions for the OTT release of the film for the benefit of people with visual and hearing impairments.

According to the Bar and Bench report, the court directed CBFC to take a decision for certification of the movie’s OTT release by March 10.