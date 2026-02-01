SRK’s role in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 revealed in latest report

The makers are planning a separate shooting schedule for him, his portions are expected to be filmed next month in Chennai

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 1st February 2026 4:38 pm IST
Bollywood
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2

Hyderabad: Jailer 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action comedy is directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar and is the sequel to Jailer. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

The film has been creating strong buzz ever since reports confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a key cameo. Fans are excited to see the Bollywood superstar share screen space with Rajinikanth.

Shah Rukh Khan as Rajinikanth’s Close Friend

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan plays an important role in Jailer 2. His character enters the story during a critical moment when Rajinikanth’s character needs help. A source revealed that Shah Rukh Khan plays Rajinikanth’s close friend and trusted confidante. He is someone Rajinikanth’s character relies on completely and trusts with his life.

Although the film is currently in its final stage of production, Shah Rukh Khan’s scenes have not been shot yet. The makers are planning a separate shooting schedule for him. His portions are expected to be filmed next month in Chennai.

Strong Star Cast and Special Appearances

Jailer 2 also marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan, which has added to the excitement. Rajinikanth will once again be seen as Muthuvel Pandian. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, and Yogi Babu.

The film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. Recently, Vijay Sethupathi confirmed that he has already shot a cameo in the film.

