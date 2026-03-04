Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the biggest stars in the world, he is also being described as the only Indian actor to enter the billionaire club. As per the Hurun India Rich List 2025, his reported net worth is Rs 12,490 crore, which is around 1.4 billion USD. His wealth is linked to films, brand value, and smart long-term investments.

SRK’s Mannat back in the spotlight

In a recent podcast, celebrity wealth manager Deepak Hiro Vazirani spoke about what sets Shah Rukh apart financially. He said Khan is “very well diversified,” meaning he has money coming in from more than one source. Vazirani also pointed out that wealthy people grow richer because they spread their investments across different areas, instead of depending on just one income stream.

Vazirani recalled that Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat for around Rs 18 crore, and today it is said to be worth nearly Rs 300 crore. This is often cited as one of his most successful real estate moves.

Kolkata Knight Riders, the big business bet

SRK’s stake in Kolkata Knight Riders is another major highlight. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently said SRK got involved with KKR when the IPL started in 2007, calling it a strong partnership from the beginning.

Reports say King Khan acquired a 55 percent stake when the franchise was valued at about Rs 300 crore. Its value has grown massively since then. A January report also suggested he may consider increasing his stake further, and the deal could reportedly cost around Rs 4,000 crore. KJo said the profit comes because SRK stays actively involved, he plans, engages, and gives real time to the team.

Mannat renovation and temporary shift

Mannat is currently being renovated, so Shah Rukh Khan and his family have moved to a four-floor apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra, with a reported rent of Rs 24 lakh per month. Gauri Khan has also rented a nearby property for staff for Rs 1.35 lakh per month. The renovation plan includes adding two floors to the annexe, and the estimated cost is around Rs 25 crore.