SRK’s unheard story: The Abdul Rahman & Hyderabad connection

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, often called the Baadshah of Bollywood, has been a dominant figure in the film industry for many years, capturing hearts worldwide with his immense fan following. While he talks a lot about his work, there are still some cool things about his life that many people might not know.

One such lesser-known fact about his childhood name and how he spent his early days in Hyderabad.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Name Was Abdul Rahman First!

During his appearance on The Anupam Kher’s Show—Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, Shah Rukh Khan shared a surprising detail about his childhood. King Khan disclosed that his Nani (maternal grandmother), had initially named him Abdul Rahman during his early years.

When asked by Anupam Kher if he knew anyone named Abdur Rehman, SRK replied, “Main jaanta kisi ko nahi hun lekin meri jo naani thi…aur unhone mera naam bachpan mein Abdur Rehman rakkha tha (I don’t know anyone but my maternal grandmother had named me Abdur Rehman in childhood).”

“Hann matlab kahi register nahi huwa lekin woh chahti thi ki mera naam Abdur Rehman rahe. Mujhe ajeeb sa laga abhi aap socho Baazigar starring Abdur Rehman in and as kuch jamta nahi. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Baazigar zada better sound karta hai (The name wasn’t registered anywhere but she wanted me to accept the name Abdur Rehman. I felt weird. Just imagine Baazigar starring Abdur Rehman in and as. It wouldn’t sound good. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Baazigar sounds better,)” he said.

‘Spent 4 years of my life in Tolichowki’

In a previous interview, SRK also mentioned being adopted by his grandmother due to the absence of a male child in the family at that time. He explained, “I was adopted by my grand mother because they did not had a boy in their family at that time. So, when I was born to my mother they adopted me. They used to live in Tolichowki, Hyderabad. I spent about 4 years of my life here. Then we shifted to Banglore. My mom was missing me so she took me back from her mother and we moved to Delhi. My mother’s house is in Hyderabad and my whole mother’s side of the family stays here.”

SRK’s maternal roots in Hyderabad

Shah Rukh Khan was born on 2 November 1965 into a Muslim family in New Delhi. His mother Lateef Fatima Khan, who was a social worker, was born in Hyderabad and was the daughter of a senior government engineer. His father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan (a Pathan), was an Indian independence activist from Peshawar.

His Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for ‘King’ with Suhana Khan around the summer period. It is going to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. After the wrap up, the actor will be all involved in Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.