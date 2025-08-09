Hyderabad: The day has finally arrived, it is superstar Mahesh Babu’s 50th birthday today. While fans flooded social media with wishes, they were equally eager for a big update from SS Rajamouli on the much-awaited SSMB 29.

However, instead of the anticipated reveal, Rajamouli surprised fans with an apology note. Taking to social media, the ace filmmaker wrote, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, it has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice.”

He added, “We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience.”

Mahesh Babu, too, responded warmly, tweeting, “Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter.”

Tentatively titled SSMB 29, the action-adventure drama marks Mahesh Babu’s first collaboration with Rajamouli. The project, which has been kept tightly under wraps, will feature Priyanka Chopra as the female lead. The team is currently busy with production work and scouting locations for an extensive international schedule, including multiple African countries.