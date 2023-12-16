SS Rajamouli buys Salaar’s 1st ticket in Hyderabad for Rs…

Hyderabad: Hombale Films production company’s most anticipated film ‘Salaar: Part1- Ceasefire’ starring Prabhas is set to hit the theaters on 22nd of December. The advance booking of the film is expected to start from Saturday, 16th of December. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and it was made on the budget of Rs 400 crore.

The movie is an epic action thriller and will have to face Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ at the box office. The team members of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and in the latest, ace director SS Rajamouli did something big for the makers.

Yes, Rajamouli who shares a good camaraderie with producer Prithviraj Sukumar has brought the first ticket of the Salaar: Part1- Ceasefire. As the advance booking has not opened yet, SS Rajamouli has bought the ticket at the price of Rs 10, 116. It is being considered as the promotional stunt as news of buying tickets at hefty amounts is going viral now.

Hombale Films shared the picture on their official X (formerly Twitter) account in which team members of the Salaar can be seen handing over the ticket to SS Rajamouli. The director has booked the early morning show at 07:00 AM. He, as per the ticket will watch the movie at Sandhya 70MM theater at RTC ‘X’ Roads.

Salaar:Part1- Ceasefire stars Prabhas, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan and Easwari Rao among others.