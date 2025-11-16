SS Rajamouli cites drone leak for Varanasi glimpse failure

Hyderabad: The grand GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad turned into an emotional evening when SS Rajamouli unveiled the title and first glimpse of his ambitious film, Varanasi. The event was attended by Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Thousands of fans had gathered for the reveal, but technical problems delayed the screening and forced the director to address the crowd.

Teaser Leak and Technical Issues

Rajamouli apologised to fans after the teaser failed to play on the massive LED screen. He explained that the team could not test the video the previous night because drones were flying around the venue trying to capture and leak the footage. He said, “We worked till 2 AM. Because of the drones, we could not test the glimpse. It took 45 generators to power the screen. We took a chance and the power was not enough to play the glimpse.”

The teaser had already leaked online before the official launch, leaving the makers frustrated.

What the Glimpse Shows

The announcement video begins with an asteroid hitting Earth, with pieces landing in Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other regions. The film seems to travel across centuries and hints at Ramayana-inspired themes. Mahesh Babu appears as Rudhra, riding a bull, covered in blood, and holding a trisulam. Temples can be seen behind him. First looks of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini have also been released. The film is expected to arrive in 2027.

A Night of Emotion and Fan Dedication

A fan from Perth travelled 6,817 kilometres to attend the event, earning praise online. Rajamouli also spoke emotionally about faith, reacting to his father’s comments about Lord Hanuman guiding the team. Despite the setbacks, the team finally showcased the title teaser and confirmed the use of a new technology called Premium Large Scale Format Filmed for IMAX.