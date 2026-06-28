SS Rajamouli drops big hint about Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli has shared a fresh and exciting update about his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director spoke about the film during his recent interaction at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Is Varanasi A Franchise?

Rajamouli made it clear that Varanasi will not be a franchise like Baahubali. The film is being planned as a standalone movie. This update has now ended the speculation about possible sequels or multiple parts.

What To Expect From Varanasi

Speaking about the scale and world of the film, Rajamouli said, “You are going to experience the wilderness of Africa, the cold and ice of Antarctica, the Gods of Ramayana, national disasters, and fantastical elements.”

This statement has already created huge excitement among fans. From African forests to Antarctica, Ramayana references, disasters, and fantasy, Varanasi seems to be designed as a grand theatrical experience.

Father And Son Emotion Is The Heart

Even though the film has huge visual elements, Rajamouli said the real strength of Varanasi lies in its emotional story.

He further added, “That is the experience that you are going to have. However, the core of all this is the emotional father and son (angle). So that expands into all this,”

This shows that the movie will not depend only on action and visuals. Like Rajamouli’s earlier films, emotion will play a major role in connecting the audience with the story.

Mahesh Babu’s Role In Varanasi

Mahesh Babu is playing the lead role in Varanasi. Reports suggest that his character is named Rudhra. There is also strong buzz that the film will include a powerful Ramayana-related sequence, which may become one of the biggest highlights.

Priyanka Chopra is making her return to Indian cinema with this film, while Prithviraj Sukumaran is expected to play a strong negative role.

Varanasi is currently in the shooting stage. A major part of the filming is expected to be completed soon, followed by heavy post-production work.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027. With Rajamouli’s vision, Mahesh Babu’s star power, and a mix of mythology, adventure, fantasy, and emotion, Varanasi is already one of the most-awaited Indian films.