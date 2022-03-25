SS Rajamouli on Jr Ntr’s Muslim potrayal in RRR

Mumbai: One of most-awaited films since past two years RRR is finally here. The SS Rajamouli’s directorial hits the theatres today, March 25, after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The magum opus stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, among others, playing key roles.

The period film set in the 1920s is a fictional story based on the lives of freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR has been embroiled in several controversies ever since it was announced. The movie’s promo, which showcased Jr NTR as a Muslim wearing a skull cap and soorma, courted controversy as many politicians felt that Rajamouli had twisted the facts.

During one his recent conversations with actor Rana Daggubati, Rajamouli was asked whether the film’s story, which is set during British India and the revolt, is true or fictional?

To this the maverick filmmaker said, “It’s completely fictional. It is based on the spirit of the legendary freedom fighters. When I looked at the timelines are so similar, the coincidences are mind-blowing. Born around the same time left their homes around the same time. Came back around the same time. No one knows what happened between the two-three years of their life. I thought here’s the chance that I can explore. I always like to bring two different superpowers, two different eras, two different storylines. I loved the idea of bringing the two characters and fantasizing about them.”

Earlier, Rajamouli’s father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad revealed the reason behind Jr NTR wearing a skull cap in the film. Speaking to Film Companion, he said, “They keep creating controversies based on hearsay. Komaram Bheem is hunted by the Nizam of Hyderabad in RRR. To escape from them, he comes up with a camouflage. He projects himself as a Muslim so that he doesn’t get caught and executed.”

RRR, which is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores, got globally released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.