Hyderabad: Movie director SS Rajamouli has opened up about the creative decisions behind his upcoming magnum opus Varanasi. During a discussion held at the film’s trailer launch last year, which has now surfaced online, the director revealed that the film was shot specifically in IMAX format to capture its massive scale and vision.

SS Rajamouli Explains Why Varanasi Was Shot in IMAX Format

Explaining his choice, Rajamouli said the IMAX format was essential to properly showcase the film’s grand visuals. He pointed out that certain portions of the film are tall and vertical in nature, especially scenes set in Antarctica and those inspired by the Ramayana.

Rajamouli said, “The format is to encompass the scale. For example, the Antarctica portion, the Ramayana portion, you have seen how they’re tall and vertical. To encompass them is why we need the bigger format. That has been the main reason why we filmed in IMAX. All the technicalities will be taken care of by the DOP. I don’t get into the technicalities. I will be telling them, this is my vision, so which is the best way to fit my vision.”

The director made it clear that IMAX was chosen purely to present the story’s grandeur without compromise.

IMAX Experience and Hyderabad Concern

While Varanasi is shot in IMAX, Hyderabad currently lacks a true IMAX projection facility. This has disappointed Telugu cinema lovers, especially since Hyderabad is the heart of the Telugu film industry and boasts one of the strongest theatrical audiences in India. Many believe that big films like Varanasi deserve to be experienced in proper IMAX conditions, and hope industry leaders will take steps to bring premium large-format screens back to the city.

Release Details

Unlike Rajamouli’s earlier multi-part films, Varanasi is confirmed as a single-part feature with a runtime of around three hours. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, in both IMAX and regular formats.