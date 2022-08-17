SS Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad to pen a film on RSS

Hyderabad: Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s father V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbusters like Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, revealed that he is going to pen down the story for a film and web series on the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).

On Tuesday, V. Vijayendra Prasad was invited as a chief guest at the launch of the book ‘The Hindutva Paradigm’ written by RSS National Federation member Ram Madhav. The launch took place at KVSR Siddhartha Pharmaceutical Science College, Vijayawada.

According to a report in Sakshi, Vijayendra Prasad spoke on the occasion and said that he had a different opinion on the RSS until a few years ago. But when he was approached to write a story for its film, he traveled to Nagpur and learned the truth about the party.

The Quint’s report from 2018 says, “The film will explore the origins and achievements of the RSS since its inception and will predictably glorify its founders and senior leaders such as Dr. KB Hedgewar, MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar, K Sudharshan, Mohan Bhagwat and so on.”

Reportedly, the RSS film is going to be made on a large-scale budget with no less than Rs. 100 crores to be spent on its making and it is going to be funded by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi actors, including Akshay Kumar, have been approached for the cast, however, SS Rajamouli will not be a part of this project.