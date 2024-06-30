SS Rajamouli’s grand setup for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming movie

Hyderabad: S.S. Rajamouli has established himself as the most prominent director in India today. With blockbuster films like “Baahubali” and “RRR,” he has captured the hearts of millions and brought global recognition to Indian cinema. His remarkable storytelling and grand visual spectacles have set new standards in the film industry.

Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” series was a game-changer in Indian cinema. The epic tale, with its stunning visuals and gripping narrative, became the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The success of “Baahubali” was followed by “RRR,” another magnum opus featuring stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. “RRR” not only won critical acclaim but also made India proud by winning an Oscar, further cementing Rajamouli’s reputation as a visionary director.

The Next Big Project: Mahesh Babu’s Prestigious Film

Following the success of “RRR,” Rajamouli has now locked a script with superstar Mahesh Babu. This project is expected to be the most prestigious and expensive movie ever made in India, with a budget exceeding Rs. 1000 crores. The movie is currently in its pre-production phase, and Mahesh Babu is preparing for a fresh new look for his role.

Preparations at Aluminium Factory

According to Deccan Chronicle reports, Rajamouli has taken a 9-acre plot at the Aluminium Factory in Serilingampally, Gachibowli, on lease. This location, popular among Telugu filmmakers, will be used for workshops and other pre-production activities. The site includes a 4-acre farmhouse that provides a secluded and calm environment, perfect for acting workshops and script discussions.

Rajamouli has a history of using iconic locations for his films. He filmed the “Baahubali” series at Ramoji Film City for four years before moving to the Aluminium Factory for “RRR.” This spot has been used for several other major films, including “Pokiri” and “Aravinda Sametha.” Set construction for the new film has already begun and is expected to be completed by the end of June. The shooting schedule will span two years and include various global locations.

The project is being bankrolled by KL Narayana, with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani providing the music. With such a stellar team, expectations are high for this film to be another worldwide hit.