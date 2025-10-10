Hyderabad: Born on October 10, 1973, in Raichur, Karnataka, SS Rajamouli stands tall as one of India’s greatest filmmakers. Known for his epic storytelling, larger-than-life visuals, and emotional depth, Rajamouli has redefined the landscape of Telugu and Indian cinema. His career began with television serials before he made his feature film debut with Student No. 1 (2001), starring Jr. NTR.

Magadheera: The Game Changer

In 2009, Magadheera became a turning point in Rajamouli’s career. The reincarnation-themed action drama, starring Ram Charan, was a visual spectacle and went on to earn Rs. 150.5 crore worldwide. It firmly positioned Rajamouli as a visionary director capable of delivering both emotion and grandeur.

Baahubali and RRR: The Global Blockbusters

Rajamouli achieved international fame with Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Together, these films grossed over Rs. 2460 crore globally, setting new records for Indian cinema. In 2022, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, became a worldwide phenomenon, earning Rs. 1387 crore and winning India its first Oscar for “Naatu Naatu.” These films not only broke box office records but also elevated Indian cinema’s global standing.

S. S. Rajamouli’s Box Office Collection List

1. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) : Rs. 1810 crore

2. RRR (2022) : Rs. 1387 crore

3. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) : Rs. 650 crore

4. Magadheera (2009) : Rs. 150.5 crore

5. Eega (2012) : Rs. 130 crore

So, SS Rajamouli’s top 5 films have collectively raked in over Rs 4100 crore worldwide.

Rajamouli’s next big project, SSMB29 with superstar Mahesh Babu, is one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema. With his record of no flops and consistent box office dominance, expectations are sky-high for another cinematic milestone.