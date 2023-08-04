SSB suspends 2 personnel who checked bus on which Seema Haider entered India

New Delhi: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has suspended two of its personnel who were responsible for checking the bus on which Pakistani national Seema Haider arrived India from Nepal.

Inspector Sujit Kumar Verma and Head Constable Chandra Kamal Kalita of the 43rd Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. The suspension is pending a full inquiry.

Haider and her four children were on board the bus.

A complete court of inquiry will investigate all aspects not covered in the preliminary investigation, including the roles of other personnel on duty that day.

The sources explained that checking and frisking the credentials of each person crossing from Nepal to India is deemed ‘humanly impossible’. The open border allows citizens of both countries to travel without a visa. However, individuals from a third country must have valid travel documents.

Identifying people from neighbouring countries becomes challenging due to similarities in physical features and mannerisms.

Seema Haider, from Sindh province, Pakistan, moved to Greater Noida’s Rabupura area to live with her Indian partner, Sachin Meena.