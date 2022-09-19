SSC CGL notification 2022: Submission of online applications begins

Hyderabad: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently released Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam notification 2022. It started accepting online applications on Saturday.

As per the notification, the commission is going to hold the examination to fill up various Group B and Group C posts in different government ministries and departments.

The examination will be conducted to fill a total of 35 posts listed below:

Assistant Audit Officer (Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG) Assistant Accounts Officer (Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG) Assistant Section Officer (Central Secretariat Service) Assistant Section Officer (Intelligence Bureau) Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of Railway) Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of External Affairs) Assistant Section Officer (AFHQ) Assistant Section Officer (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Assistant / Assistant Section Officer (Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations) Inspector of Income Tax (CBDT) Inspector, (Central Excise) (CBIC) Inspector (Preventive Officer) (CBIC) Inspector (Examiner) (CBIC) Assistant Enforcement Officer (Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue) Sub Inspector (Central Bureau of Investigation) Inspector Posts (Department of Post, Ministry of Communication) Inspector (Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance) Assistant (Other Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations) Divisional Accountant (Offices under C&AG) Sub Inspector (NIA) Sub-Inspector/ Junior Intelligence Officer (Narcotics Control Bureau) Junior Statistical Officer (Ministry of Statistics &Programme Implementation.) Auditor (Offices under C&AG) Auditor (Offices under CGDA) Auditor (Other Ministry/ Departments) Accountant (Offices under C&AG) Accountant (Controller General of Accounts) Accountant/ Junior Accountant (Other Ministry/ Departments) Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant (Department of Post, Ministry of Communication) Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division Clerks (Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries other than CSCS cadres.) Senior Administrative Assistant (Military Engineering Services, Ministry of Defence) Tax Assistant (CBDT) Tax Assistant (CBIC) Sub-Inspector (Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance) Upper Division Clerks (MoD)

Collectively, there are around 20,000 vacancies. These vacancies will be filled by following reservation rules. There will be reservations for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes(SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), Other Backward Classes(OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Ex-Servicemen (ESM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Eligibility

Candidates who are willing to apply for Assistant Audit Officer or Assistant Accounts Officer posts must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university whereas, those wanted to apply for the Junior Statistical Officer post must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least 60 percent marks in mathematics in 10+2.

For all other posts, the candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution.

Apart from educational criteria, candidates have to satisfy maximum and minimum age criteria.

SSC CGL exam pattern

The selection for SSC CGL posts will be done based on a computer-based examination.

It will have two tiers (tier I and tier II). Out of them, tier I will consist of multiple choice questions.

In both tiers, candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks which will be based on their categories.

How to apply for SSC CGL exam 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the SSC CGL post on the commission’s website (click here).

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from the payment of a fee.

For more details, they can read the official notification (click here).