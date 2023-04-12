SSC exams concluded in Telangana, results expected in second week of May

Hyderabad: The class 10 examinations across the state concluded peacefully, which was started on April 3 and ended with the social science examination on Tuesday. According to the SSC board, 99.63 percent of students have appeared for the Class 10 exams.

A total of 4,86,194 lakh regular students applied for the class 10 annual exams and 4,84,384 lakh students appeared for it. As many as 1,809 students did not appear for the exams.442 Students filed applications privately, however, 191 students appeared for the exams.

Three more exams – OSSC Main Language paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic), SSC vocational course (theory) and OSSC Main Language paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) will be held on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

2652 centers have been set up in different districts of the state for SSC examinations. In the initial two examinations, the question papers were leaked from the examination centers, which sparked uproars in the state. Some of the teachers responsible were suspended and some were arrested. Large-scale protests were held by political parties and student organisations. Strict measures were taken by the education department officials after which the rest of the examinations passed peacefully.

In all, 16 malpractice cases were booked, while three invigilators were removed from services and two invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were suspended from duties during exams that commenced on April 3. Apart from this, three invigilators, chief superintendents and departmental officers were relieved from duties on charges of negligence.

From April 13, the evaluation of answer sheets for the class 10 examinations are going to start. Apart from Hyderabad city, a total of 18 centers were set up in different districts of the state. The class 10 exams consist of 6 exams, so the target has been set to complete the testing process by April 21. Preparations are being made to announce the results in the second week of May.