SSC notifies for CHSL exam; registrations open until June 8

Hyderabad: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for ‘Combined Higher Secondary’ (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination, the registrations for which are open till June 8.

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 education and fall within the age limit of 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply for the CHSL 2023 examination.

Eligible candidates from all over the country can apply for the competitive examination conducted for the recruitments to the Group C posts including lower division clerk or junior secretariat assistant, and data entry operations for various departments of the Government of India and various constitutional bodies or statutory bodies or tribunals.

SSC has directed the students to note that the last date for making online fee payments is June 10 by 11 pm.

However, the Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination), in the southern region is scheduled to take place in August 2023, in 3 centers in Telangana, 10 in Andhra Pradesh, 8 in TN, and 1 center in Puducherry.

The schedule for Tier II (Computer-Based Examination) is yet to be notified.

For information regarding the detail of the post, age limit, essential educational qualification, fee payable, scheme of examination, how to apply, etc, students can check out the recruitment notice.

Applications must be submitted in online mode only through the Commission’s website.