SSC paper leak: BJP MLA Eatala asked to appear for police probe in Warangal

Hyderabad: Kamalapur police, under the Warangal Commissionerate sent notices to BJP MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajendar regarding the SSC paper leak case on Friday.

The notices were sent to him under section 160 of the CrPC and was asked to appear before them for an investigation at 11 am on Friday. The police also asked him to provide mobile phone data and other evidence required in the case.

Telangana BJP chief and two others are under judicial custody under the case in which Rajendar is being called to appear.

The Kamalapur police charged Sanjay with IPC Sections 120 (B) (conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 447 (criminal trespass), and 505 (1) (b). (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public). He was brought before the magistrate in the latter’s official quarters behind the Hanamkonda Court Complex and remanded at about 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, three people were detained in connection with the matter, including a NaMo employee and Sanjay’s social media advisor, Booram Prashanth.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested by the Warangal police criminal conspiracy along with three other persons to create rumours and provoke a breach of peace in the ongoing SSC examination. All of them have been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. His lawyer ˙as also filed a bail petition.

The Warangal police had arrested three persons including a minor in the SSC Hindi paper leak. The paper was shared on Whatsapp minutes after the exam began. After his arrest, security has been tightened by the police in Karimnagar and Warangal districts.

Bandi Sanjay has been named the prime accused (A1) in the case.

Dismissing all claims of ‘illegal arrest’ Warangal Commissioner AV Ranganath stated that the Lok Sabah Speaker was informed about the MP’s arrest, as per the law.