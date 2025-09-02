SSMB 29 sets stage for history, SS Rajamouli targets 120 countries

Hyderabad: Audiences across India are eagerly waiting for SSMB 29, the first-ever collaboration between legendary filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is planned as a two-part globe-trotting action adventure, with the first big reveal set for November 2025.

Kenya Welcomes the SSMB 29 Team

Rajamouli and his crew recently visited Kenya for location scouting and held meetings with senior ministers, including Musalia Mudavadi, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs. He praised Rajamouli as a visionary director whose films have already won hearts across continents. Expressing pride, he thanked the team for choosing Kenya to showcase its landscapes, culture, and hospitality to the world.

Kenya this past fortnight became the stage for one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, @ssrajamouli, the visionary Indian director, screenwriter, and storyteller whose works have captured the imagination of audiences across continents.



A Landmark Global Release

During the meeting, Minister Mudavadi revealed a historic announcement. SSMB 29 will be released in 120 countries, making it the widest release ever for an Indian film and surpassing global records set by Pathaan. This monumental rollout is expected to reach over one billion viewers worldwide, firmly positioning Indian cinema on the global stage.

Nearly 95 percent of the African sequences will be filmed in Kenya, covering iconic locations such as the Masai Mara plains, Lake Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli with views of Mount Kilimanjaro. Filming began in April 2025 and has already brought international spotlight on Kenya’s cinematic potential and tourism opportunities.

Star Power and Scale

Adding to the buzz, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran join the cast alongside Mahesh Babu. Produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts with music by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani, SSMB 29 carries a massive budget over Rs. 1000 crores, making it one of the largest productions in Indian cinema history.