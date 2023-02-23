‘SSR is back’: Sushant Singh’s lookalike Mansoor Ali’s pics go viral

Mumbai: One of the talented actors the film industry will miss forever is Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide in Mumbai in June 2020. The Kai Po Che star’s death was probed by various agencies and most of his fans blamed a few prominent celebrities for his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput is again making headlines as a paparazzo shared the throwback photo on Instagram leaving fans of the late star mindblown. Netizens called Hrithik’s stuntman a ‘replica of SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput)’.

In the old photograph shared on Instagram, Hrithik Roshan is seen posing with a stuntman named Mansoor Ali Khan on the set of his film Vikram Vedha. Fans commented that Mansoor Khan is looking like the carbon copy of SSR. Fans recalled Sushant Singh Rajput and his acting skills. Some wrote the name of the actor’s best roles while others recalled his best dialogues. A few wrote that ‘SSR is back’.

Reacting to the picture, one of the users wrote, ”2 sec ke liye mujhe yeh SSR lagi , ” another user commented, ” OHhhh myyy god… he resembles SSR .”

‘The fact that he looks like SSR, also his name is mansoor (Sushant’s character’s name from Kedarnath)!, ” a third user commented.

SSR’s last film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on Hotstar.