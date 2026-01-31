SSR61: Veteran director Singeetam’s next film announced

Hyderabad: Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao has returned to direction at the age of 94. His new film is tentatively titled SSR61, marking the 61st project of his long and inspiring career. The announcement has received widespread appreciation, as Singeetam once again proves his passion for cinema.

The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the banner Vyjayanthi Movies. Popular music composer Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. This collaboration brings together different generations of talent, making the project even more special.

Teaser Creates Strong Buzz

Vyjayanthi Movies released a teaser announcing the film. The video highlights Singeetam’s journey and features praise from several well known personalities in the film industry. Directors S. S. Rajamouli and Nag Ashwin also shared posts with the hashtag #SSR61, which quickly became a trending topic on social media. The film’s title, cast, and story details are yet to be revealed.

A Career Full of Iconic Films

Born on September 21, 1931, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is known for classic films like Pushpaka Vimana, Mayuri, and Aditya 369. His last film as director was Welcome Obama.

SSR61 is being described as the most ambitious film of Singeetam’s career. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates and the official title announcement.