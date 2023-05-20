ST panel draws Telangana govt’s attention towards tribal issues

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) asked the Telangana government to address issues related to Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR), Individual Forest Rights (IFR) and Community Forest Rights(CFR ) prevailing in the state.

NCST’s chairperson, Harsh Chouhan on Thursday held a review meeting on issues related to Scheduled Tribes with chief secretary A Santhi Kumari along with all Heads of the Departments at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute.

On May 18, 2023, #NCST Hon'ble Chairperson Shri Harsh Chouhan, Hon'ble Member Shri Ananta Nayak, Secretary Smt Alka Tiwari IAS, Deputy Director, and other staff of NCST held a meeting with tribal leaders and representatives of #NGOs during their tour of #Telangana in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/jQbUAWdHpc — National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (@ncsthq) May 19, 2023

Chouhan drew the attention of the state government towards issues relating to the tribal land like displacements, Dharni portal, allotment of land to the landless STs and illegal plotting on the tribal land.

While asking the Telangana government to focus on atrocities against STs, deficiency of doctors, paramedical staff, and other medical infrastructure facilities in tribal hamlets, the chairperson also demanded the officials provide basic amenities like electricity, road, and mobile connectivity in tribal areas.

Stressing the need to look into the issues relating to the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship of the tribal students, NCST members further demanded strict action against the officials issuing fake ST caste certificates.