St Xavier was terrorist and cruel, says Hindutva leader, Goa Congress seeks arrest

Panaji: A video of Gautam Khattar, founder of Hindutva organisation Sanatan Mahasangh, speaking in derogatory terms against Goa’s patron saint, St Francis Xavier, has sparked a political row, with the Opposition demanding his immediate arrest for hurting religious sentiments.

The event occurred on Saturday evening, April 18, in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar.

Saint Francis Xavier was born in Spain in 1506 and was one of the founders of the Society of Jesus. He is known for spreading Christianity in India, Japan, and Asia. He arrived in Goa in 1542, died in 1552, and his remains are kept at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa.

In the video shared by the Goa Congress, Khattar calls the 16th-century Catholic missionary a “terrorist and a cruel ruler.”

“Uske shareer ko keede lag gaye. Na aatma bachi, na shareer bacha. Uski haddiyon ko keedon ne khakar chooda-chooda ho gaya (His body was eaten by worms. Neither the soul remained nor the body survived. Even his bones were chewed up and reduced to pieces by worms.),” Kharttar says.

He alleges that St Xavier’s only aim was to convert Hindus into Christianity. “Uske baad bhi uska kaunsa festival hotha hai. Aur laakhon sanatani waha haath jodthe hai (Yet, a festival is still held in his name, and lakhs of Sanatanis go there and fold their hands in prayer.),” he says.

We strongly condemn the derogatory remarks made against St. Francis Xavier at a recent function in Vasco.



Such statements are deeply hurtful to the sentiments of the Christian community and threaten the communal harmony that Goa has always stood for. We urge the authorities to… pic.twitter.com/3YsUcXtEmp — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) April 19, 2026

A senior police officer said on Sunday that the complaint lodged by Congress leader Peter D’Souza at Vasco police station is being examined.

Khattar has insulted our saint: Goa MLA

Congress MLA Altone D’Costa has demanded Khattar’s immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D’Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for “insulting” Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa) in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.

“His speech was a clear attempt to spread communal disharmony in Goa. Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa,” D’Costa said in a statement.

He also demanded registration of a case against the organisers of the event, organised by Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, Mormugao, to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav.

Congress leader Peter D’Souza alleged Khattar has purposely hurt the religious sentiments. “I have filed a case under relevant sections of BNS against Khattar,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded Khattar’s arrest.

“I strongly condemn the malicious and deeply offensive remarks made by Gautam Khattar, who insulted Goencho Saib and hurt the religious sentiments of Goemkars (Goans). I urge the Chief Minister to take immediate action and ensure his arrest,” Alemao said in a statement.

He said such divisive and hateful statements have no place in Goa, which is known for communal harmony.

“We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand,” he added.

Sardesai appealed to the chief minister to direct the police to register an FIR immediately and initiate strict action.

As the controversy gained traction, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti have distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence. “We never expected Khattar to make such a statement, and we had tried to stop him,” the organisers said in a video statement.

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti distances themselves from Khattar’s statement

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, Mormugao condemned Gautam Khattar’s utterances against St Francis Xavier, distancing themselves from his statement.

We are tendering apology towards all our Christian brothers… pic.twitter.com/EN5IlzF1HV — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) April 19, 2026

(With inputs from PTI)