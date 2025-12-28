Stability in Bangladesh vital for India’s security: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Expressing deep concerns over recent developments in Bangladesh and incidents of violence in India, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday stressed the need for regional stability and minority protection.

He condemned the lynching of Bangladeshi Hindus, Deepu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal, and declared full support for the Indian Government. “We support whatever steps the Government of India is taking to ensure that the relationship with Bangladesh remains stronger,” he said in an interview with Asian News International (ANI).

“Bangladesh was created on secular Bangla nationalism, and there are 20 million minorities who are not Muslims who live there. I sincerely hope that the tensions don’t escalate between India and Bangladesh, and whatever is happening in terms of what happened to the sad incident of Dipu Chandra Das and Amrit Mondal is contrary to their own constitutional mandate, and I hope that Mr Yunus will ensure that all the minorities living in Bangladesh are protected,” Owaisi added.

He further pointed out how Bangladesh is crucial for regional stability. He also warned about the presence of forces inimical to India, including ISI and China, in the region.”But at the same time, we must remember that the stability in Bangladesh is very important for India’s security, especially in the Northeast.

Owaisi also raised concerns about recent lynchings within India. He spoke about the killing of a migrant worker from Chhattisgarh in Kerala and the death of a Tripura student in Uttarakhand‘s Dehradun. “These are all clear examples of how when the rule of law breaks and majority-run politics overtakes everything, these lynchings happen, which we have to condemn,” he said.