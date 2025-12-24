Maharashtra: AIMIM announces candidates for three municipal corporations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Even as major parties are yet to finalise their seat-sharing deals, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has announced its first list of 12 candidates for the upcoming elections to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nashik municipal corporations.

Out of 12, eight candidates are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three are from Nasik, and one is from Jalna. Only one contestant is non-Muslim.

The list was shared by All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)’s Maharashtra unit president Imtiaz Jaleel in a social media post.

Mahayuti and opposition MVA camps are interviewing aspirants seeking tickets for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic body polls, scheduled for January 15, 2026, along with 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra.