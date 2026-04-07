Stale biryani reheated and sold in Hyderabad, case booked

Hyderabad: A Banjara Hills police raid exposed a food safety violation in which previously cooked biryani was being stored in refrigerators and reheated for resale, raising serious concerns over public health in Hyderabad.

As per local reports, the investigation showed that the food was prepared at Jeedimetla and delivered to Banjara Hills to be sold. The biryani was being marketed under the name “Lucky Biryani & Shawarma” and sold through online food delivery platforms.

Videos from the raid show dozens of biryani packets stored in freezers, with microwaves used to reheat the food before sale.

The police have booked a case against the restaurant owner, and an inquiry is underway.

Biryani, mangoes and more as raids expose violations in Hyderabad

Apart from this stale biryani incident, recent food safety enforcement in Hyderabad has led to multiple raids exposing unsafe practices across the supply chain.

For instance, in one operation, approximately 200 kg of ripened mangoes that were contaminated with chemicals were seized along with the arrest of a fruit vendor who used banned chemicals or excessive chemicals.

In another operation, the police conducted a raid at a unit in Kattedan and seized almost 4,000 kg of adulterated ginger-garlic paste that was valued at Rs 22 lakh.

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In separate inspection drives in Telangana, including Hyderabad, 150 kg of rotting meat and more than 350 kg of rotting chicken were confiscated from restaurants and food joints. Moreover, violations related to bakeries and food processing units, where rotten eggs and low-quality ingredients were found, have also been reported.