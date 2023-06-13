Stalin opposes Hindi circular by New India Assurance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has come out strongly against the insurance firm New India Assurance for issuing a circular in Hindi, stating “this was a move to impose Hindi on the people of non-Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu”.

In a social media post, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the circular was “unjust”, and demanded its “immediate withdrawal”.

Also, he sought an apology from the chairperson of the insurance firm, Neerja Kapoor, “for the disrespect shown towards non-Hindi speaking employees of New India Assurance”.

Stalin said: “We pay our taxes, contribute to the progress of the country, and believe in our rich heritage and this nation’s diversity. Our languages deserve to be treated equally. We will resist any attempt to replace Tamil with Hindi in our land.

“Gone are the days of non-Hindi speaking citizens of India tolerating second-class treatment meted out to them, despite their contribution to propelling India’s growth with their hard work and talent,” he added.

Stalin further said “Tamil Nadu and DMK would do everything under our power to stop Hindi imposition”.

“We will remove the undeserving special status that Hindi enjoys everywhere in the Union government, Railways, Postal Department, banking, and Parliament that affects us and our people on a day-to-day basis,” he added.