Stalin to handover keys of houses to Sri Lankan Tamils on Sep 17

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will hand over the keys of free houses to Sri Lankan Tamils at the rehabilitation camp at Melmanavoor village in Vellore on September 17, an official said on Monday.

Stalin will participate in a public meeting to mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunanidhi in Kandaneri Village.

A total of 3,510 beneficiaries were identified in the state for the free housing scheme for Sri Lankan Tamils.

The project is being implemented by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA).

The Chief Minister launched the initiative at a public function in Vellore on November 2021.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, a total of 2,239 Tamil Sri Lankan families have been living in Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts of the state since 1990.

In the rehabilitation project, each house measures 300 sq ft and has a living room, a bedroom, an attached washroom, and a kitchen.

Free water supply and power supply will be provided to the residents of these houses.

Each colony will have a community centre, a common children’s centre for reading and tuition and a fair-price shop.