Stalker throws acid on 20-year-old woman near college in Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands when an alleged stalker and his associates threw acid on her near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning when the woman, a second-year student enrolled in a private institution, was walking towards her college for an extra class.

“She was intercepted by the accused and two associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the woman also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. She raised her hands to shield her face, resulting in injuries to both her hands.

“The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed,” the statement added.

According to officials, initial inquiries revealed that Jitender had been stalking the woman for several months. About a month ago, the two allegedly had a heated argument, after which the harassment intensified.

Following the incident, a crime team and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those pertaining to acid attack.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the woman’s brother told reporters that her condition is critical and that she received multiple burn injuries on her body.

“I got a call from my uncle, informing that three people attacked my sister with acid. I personally know one of the attackers. He stays near our home. He was repeatedly stalking my sister and she had confronted him last month. She is critical now and is undergoing treatment. We want justice, the accused should be put behind bars,” the woman’s brother said.