Standalone: Life of nomadic tribes in Kashmir

Tosamaidan: Gujjar people outside their houses at Tosamaidan in Budgam district of central Kashmir, some 70 Km from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Gujjars and Bakerwals are nomadic pastoralists of Kashmir whose livelihood depends upon rearing livestock. As the temperature begins to rise in the plains of Kashmir region, these tribes embark on their centuries-old tradition of seasonal migration towards the upper reaches of Kashmir. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) 

Tosamaidan: Tribal women carry water outside their house at Tosamaidan in Budgam district of central Kashmir, some 70 Km from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) 

Tosamaidan: Gujjar people outside their house at Tosamaidan in Budgam district of central Kashmir, some 70 Km from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) 

Tosamaidan: A Gujjar woman applies mud on the wall of her house at Tosamaidan in Budgam district of central Kashmir, some 70 Km from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)