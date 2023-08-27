Standalone: Life of nomadic tribes in Kashmir

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 11:53 pm IST
1 2 3 4Next page
Standalone: Life of nomadic tribes in Kashmir
Tosamaidan: Gujjar people outside their houses at Tosamaidan in Budgam district of central Kashmir, some 70 Km from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Gujjars and Bakerwals are nomadic pastoralists of Kashmir whose livelihood depends upon rearing livestock. As the temperature begins to rise in the plains of Kashmir region, these tribes embark on their centuries-old tradition of seasonal migration towards the upper reaches of Kashmir. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

1 2 3 4Next page
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th August 2023 11:53 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button