Star filmmaker ropes in for Mahesh Babu – SSR’s SSMB 29

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli is the biggest director in Indian cinema today. His movies like Baahubali and RRR broke box office records and became famous around the world. Now, he is working on another huge project called SSMB 29 with Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is already being shot and has created a lot of excitement. Rajamouli usually works with the same team, but this time he brought in a surprise name – a well-known Tollywood director.

Deva Katta Joins as Dialogue Writer

Director Deva Katta, known for movies like Prasthanam and Republic, is now part of SSMB 29. But this time, he is not directing – he is writing the dialogues for the film. After staying away from the spotlight for a while, this is a big opportunity for him. Deva Katta is known for writing deep and emotional dialogues that connect with the audience.

Rajamouli and Deva Katta’s Past Work

This is not the first time Rajamouli and Deva Katta have worked together. Deva had written some dialogues for Baahubali and was also supposed to help with the Netflix series Shivagami, which didn’t happen. Rajamouli was impressed with his writing style and decided to bring him on board for SSMB 29.

A Big Film with High Hopes

SSMB 29 is being made with a massive budget of around Rs. 1000 crore. It stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It’s a forest adventure story with a global theme. Deva Katta has already finished writing the dialogues. Fans are excited to see how this powerful combination will turn out.