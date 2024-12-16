Star Maa, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 makers slammed after Nikhil’s win

Hyderabad: The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8, hosted by superstar Nagarjuna, concluded with a grand finale on December 15, leaving fans with mixed emotions. The finale was a star-studded affair with Ram Charan gracing the stage as the chief guest.

Nikhil Maliyakkal wins Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Nikhil Maliyakkal was declared the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, taking home the prestigious trophy, a cash prize of Rs 55 lakh, and a brand-new car. The first runner-up title went to Gautham Krishna, while Nabeel Afridi finished as the second runner-up. The remaining finalists, Prerana and Avinash, secured the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Viewers react to Nikhil’s win

While many fans and well-wishers congratulated Nikhil on his big win, the decision has sparked intense debates on social media. A section of viewers has labeled the outcome as “unfair,” claiming that Gautham Krishna was more deserving of the title.

Several netizens accused the makers and Star Maa channel of bias, alleging that Nikhil’s association with the channel played a role in his victory. Fans of Gautham have been vocal, stating that his gameplay and consistency throughout the season made him the rightful winner.

One user tweeted, “Gautham Krishna was the soul of Bigg Boss Telugu 8. This season feels like a huge disappointment. #UnfairDecision”. Another wrote, “Congratulations Nikhil, but the win feels rigged. Gautham should have been the winner.”

Check out some reactions below.

Winner 🤡🤣 vs Runner 🦁🤙🤙



Most undeserving Winners of BB Telugu…

For the 1st time in history most fake person won Trophy 🏆 🤮🤮🤮

Audience slipper shot nakka #nikhil winning post… Comments highest likes 🤣👌



Last season unfair elimination chesaru, isari winner avakunda chesaru, super ra! Biased show ane once again prove chesukunnaru. @StarMaa

The real winner for us is #Gauthamkrishna

What’s your take on the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner? Do you think Nikhil deserved the title, or was Gautham the true champion? Share your opinions in the comments below.