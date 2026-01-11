Stebin Ben & Nupur Sanon tie the knot in Udaipur’s fairytale wedding

Hyderabad: Bollywood witnessed a new love story sealed with vows as actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur. The royal city, known for its palaces and serene lakes, became the perfect backdrop for their intimate yet elegant celebration. The couple chose a Christian wedding ceremony, keeping it classy, romantic, and deeply personal.

A Picture-Perfect Bridal Moment

Nupur looked breathtaking in a white off-shoulder wedding gown with delicate detailing, while Stebin Ben complemented her in a sharp black tuxedo. The wedding pictures, shared on social media, instantly caught fans’ attention. From exchanging vows to cutting a grand wedding cake and celebrating with champagne, every frame reflected warmth and joy. Their caption, “I did, I DO, I will always,” melted hearts across the internet.

Family, Friends and Starry Smiles

The wedding was attended by close family and select friends from the film and music industry. Nupur’s sister, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, stood by her side, radiating pride and happiness. Celebrities like Disha Patani and Mouni Roy added glamour to the guest list, making the celebration a perfect blend of intimacy and stardust.

Pre-Wedding Fun and Festive Vibes

Before the big day, the couple enjoyed vibrant pre-wedding festivities. The sangeet night was filled with music, laughter, and energetic dance performances. The haldi ceremony brought traditional charm, with family members blessing the couple in cheerful surroundings. These moments gave fans a glimpse of their close bond and joyful journey to marriage.

A New Chapter Begins

Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with love and blessings for the newlyweds. With Nupur rising in the acting world and Stebin continuing to charm listeners with his soulful voice, this wedding marks not just a union of hearts but also a meeting of two creative worlds. As they step into this new chapter, Bollywood celebrates yet another love story sealed with promise and song.