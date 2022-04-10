Steep hike in demand for beef Haleem in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the mutton Haleem is beyond the reach of common people, there is a growing demand for beef Haleem in Hyderabad.

The meeting of the Haleem makers Association has not been held in twin City this year which is causing nonuniformity in its prices. The mutton Haleem is being sold between Rs 200 to 250. While the Haleem being prepared with beef is being sold between Rs. 82-120 per plate.

A steep demand has been recorded for beef Haleem sale in twin cities, particularly in old city and areas like Tolichowki, Lakadi ka pul, Panjagutta, and other areas. Those who are fond of the delicacy in non-Muslim areas are opting for chicken Haleem.

People who cannot afford Haleem are also opting for idli and dosa in their Iftar menu. The prices of Idli and dosa being sold at hand carts are quite low which is one of the reasons for their popularity among the poor people.