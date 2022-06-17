Steep rise in Tomato prices, Govt fixes prices in Rythu Bazaars

Hyderabad: The prices of tomato increased by 40% in different parts of the country, especially in city areas and there is a growing public demand for the government to control its price.

The basic reason for the steep price hike of tomatoes is due to hot temperatures during the onset of the current month and production shortage. The effect of the tomato price hike is also being seen in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The tomato prices were increased by 40 percent in Delhi during the end of the last month while the increase in the twin cities is between 20% to 30% which is said to be normal.

The transportation cost is said to be the major cause for the increase in tomato prices while transporting the vegetable to the city and other states of the country.

Tomato prices in Delhi in the month of May were between Rs. 32 to Rs. 34 per kg which has increased between Rs. 44 to Rs. 48 per kg marking a 40% increase.

Regarding the prices prevailing in the city’s Rythu Bazar and markets outside Rythu Bazars and other supermarkets the official said that the prices prevailing in Rythu Bazar must be considered as official prices where nearly 20% price has hike was witnessed during the past one month.

According to the agriculture officials the price rates especially tomatoes in Hyderabad are controlled through Rythu Bazar where the prices are fixed taking into account transportation and benefit to the farmers. As for the prices of Tomatoes sent to other states, the prices are fixed by farmers and the wholesale traders due to which there is a steep price hike of the popular vegetable across the country.