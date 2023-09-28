Step aside pineapple, dry fruit pizza is here to steal your thunder

While the world remains divided on pineapple pizza, a few Indians decided to produce another masterpiece– the Dry Fruit Pizza.

Dry fruits and pizzas are everyone’s favourite, only they should never meet. However, this street shop in Ahmedabad’s Manek Chowk bakes cheese-loaded pizza sandwiched between kajus, kismis (raisins) and badams.

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, shows the chef smearing a generous amount of tomato sauce on top of a miniature pizza crust. He then proceeds to add kajus, kismis and badams, and bakes it. The chef followed it with a lavish spread of cheese and another topping of kismis.

Might say the chef’s efforts bore fruits and how!

Pizza that even Italians couldn't think of: Sharing the Dry fruits Pizza



from our very own Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad



Pijjja khai love 😅 pic.twitter.com/uErDRhEyUI — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) September 27, 2023

Last year, a viral video of a watermelon pizza went viral where the chef used the slice of watermelon as the crust by grilling it and then added BBQ sauce along with cheese and pepperoni. Too many cooks spoil the broth?

X reacts!

The video naturally has garnered many reactions. and one can safely say hope for a better mozzarella future was restored as many were not happy. Here are some reactions, enjoy!