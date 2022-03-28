Step-brotherly treatment of Telangana, says Balka Suman

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government whip Balka Suman has slammed the Modi government for showing a step-brotherly treatment towards the non-BJP-ruled states, including Telangana.

Speaking to media persons at the TRS legislative party office here on Sunday, government whip Balka Suman blamed the BJP state leaders and claimed that it was them who provoked the farmers to cultivate paddy on a large scale with the guarantee that they would ensure its procurement.

“However, now they were speaking nonsense and asking the State government to procure paddy,” he said, adding, “The procurement of food grains is the Constitutional obligation and responsibility of the Centre which they are conveniently evading.”

On the remark of Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal insulting the TRS delegation that was in New Delhi, Balkan blamed BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his insensitive remarks. He said, “Rather than condemning, Sanjay sought a video evidence of the Union minister’s remarks.”

Piyush Goyal had asked the delegation to make the people of Telangana consume broken rice as Telangana cannot supply raw rice during Yasangi season.

Adding to it, MLA Methuku Anand said that they have already started protesting against the Centre regarding the paddy procurement issue.

On the revised power tariff, Balkan again hit back at the BJP for its criticism. He said that Telangana is the only state that provides 24 hours free electricity to the agriculture sector. Instead, he blamed the Centre for increasing fuel prices and causing more burden on the common man.