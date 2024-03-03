Step inside Ram Charan, Upasana’s multicrore private jet

The couple flew to the destination on Friday in their luxurious private jet and now an inside glimpse of their travel is going viral on social media. 

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Updated: 3rd March 2024 1:34 pm IST
Tollywood actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. (Source: Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. The couple flew to the destination on Friday in their luxurious private jet and now an inside glimpse of their travel is going viral on social media. 

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Upasana’s make-up artist Zeba Hassan took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Tollywood couple’s private jet as the team flew to Jamnagar. The viral video has the caption, “Fly to Jamnagar with us.”

Everything About Ram Charan’s Private Jet 

Ram Charan’s passion for aviation took flight when he invested an incredible Rs. 127 crore in the airline business. He is now chairman of TruJet, which boasts numerous aircraft ferrying passengers across India – including one plane owned outright by Ram Charan himself. The price valuation of his Private jet is still unknown. 

MS Education Academy
Image Source: X
Image Source: X
Image Source: X

The actor is expected to return to Hyderabad soon and resume work on his current ongoing project ‘Game Changer’. And his next upcoming project with Buchi Babu #RC16.

