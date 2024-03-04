Stepfather arrested for raping minor girl in UP

The victim has been sent for medical examination.

Published: 4th March 2024
Lucknow: A man has been arrested in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter.

He has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on a complaint lodged by the victim’s complaint at the Karhal police station.

Rahul Mithas, Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri city said that a minor girl was raped by her stepfather. “A case has been registered against the accused and he has been arrested. The investigation is underway,” he said.

The police official said that the girl was alone at home when the accused committed the crime.

Further details are awaited.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th March 2024 3:26 pm IST

