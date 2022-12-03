Stephanie Frappart makes history as first woman to referee men’s World Cup match

Doha: In a precedent that is the first of its kind in the competition’s 92-year history, 38-year-old Stephanie Frappart has become the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart referee the men’s World Cup, in Thursday’s group-stage match between Costa Rica and Germany.

Frappart was joined by the assistant referees— Brazilian Noiza Pak, and the Mexican Karen Diaz Medina, as the first women’s referee team in the history of the tournament.

Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz made history at #Qatar2022 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fk5I4odyhp — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

It is not new for Frappart to achieve unprecedented titles, as she was the first woman to assume the task of arbitration in the European Super Match between Liverpool and Chelsea in the 2019 season.

Also Read In a first, women referees at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As for the year 2020, she was the first woman to officiate a match in the European Champions League for men.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that the trio of Stephanie Frappar, Noiza Pak, and Karen Diaz will become the first all-female refereeing team to officiate a men’s World Cup match as they were chosen to take charge of the Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday.

History makers 🙌



The first-ever all-female refereeing trio at a men's #FIFAWorldCup match 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZYV4rPvB96 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 1, 2022

Stephanie Frappart, Rwandan Salima Mukansanga, and Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita were included in the list of 36 referees chosen by FIFA for the Qatar World Cup.

The three arena referees were chosen, in addition to the assistant referees, who are the Brazilian Noiza Pak, the Mexican Karen Dias Medina, and the American Kathryn Nesbitt, after they proved themselves in the men’s game.