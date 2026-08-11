STF seizes 24 liquor bottles being smuggled to Shamshabad

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Tuesday, August 11, seized 24 liquor bottles allegedly being transported illegally from Goa and other places towards the Shamshabad airport area.

Acting on information that non-duty-paid liquor was being brought into the city from Goa, an STF-B team led by Inspector M.P.R. Chandrasekhar conducted vehicle checks on the Shamshabad road.

During the checks, the team intercepted a vehicle and found 24 liquor bottles allegedly brought from Goa. The liquor was seized and handed over to officials of the Shamshabad Excise Station for further action, the Inspector said.

The Excise Department is conducting further inquiry into the transportation of the liquor.