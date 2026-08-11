STF seizes 24 liquor bottles being smuggled to Shamshabad

Acting on information that non-duty-paid liquor was being brought into the city from Goa, an STF-B team led by Inspector M.P.R. Chandrasekhar conducted vehicle checks on the Shamshabad road.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
STF seizes 24 liquor bottles being smuggled to Shamshabad
The STF team with the haul.

Hyderabad: The State Task Force (STF) of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Tuesday, August 11, seized 24 liquor bottles allegedly being transported illegally from Goa and other places towards the Shamshabad airport area.

Acting on information that non-duty-paid liquor was being brought into the city from Goa, an STF-B team led by Inspector M.P.R. Chandrasekhar conducted vehicle checks on the Shamshabad road.

During the checks, the team intercepted a vehicle and found 24 liquor bottles allegedly brought from Goa. The liquor was seized and handed over to officials of the Shamshabad Excise Station for further action, the Inspector said.

Subhan Bakery

The Excise Department is conducting further inquiry into the transportation of the liquor.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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