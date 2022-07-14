Stocks purchased by India’s top five mutual fund firms in June

The top five mutual funds firms that bought stocks in the month of June, included ICIC, HDFC and UTI AMC. UTI AMC increased its investments in Indian Hotel Company Limited, Bank of Baroda, Trent, PB Fintech, ONGC, Firstsource, JK Cement, and Coal India.

ONGC’s stocks were the most expensive, with a total investment of Rs 465 crore.

SBI AMC

SBI AMC, India’s largest mutual fund house, purchased 19 lakh shares of Aether Industries in June for more than Rs 545 crore. Brigade Enterprises, United Breweries, Pfizer, Zomato, Prestige Estates, and IDFC First Bank are among the other top buys. SBI Mutual Fund increased its stake in Zomato by acquiring 260 lakh shares of the emerging stock.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Gland Pharma was the top buy for ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund last month. The AMC paid Rs 439 crore for 16 lakh shares in the pharmaceutical firm. HPCL, Tata Communications, Oberoi Realty, Go Fashion, Nazara, and Muthoot Finance are among the other top ten buys.

HDFC Mutual Fund

Coforge was acquired by HDFC Mutual Fund in June. It currently owns 2 lakh shares of the midcap technology firm. It also increased its holdings in IEX, Ajanta Pharma, MTAR Technologies, and Grasim. HDFC AMC boosted its stakes in Asian Paints, M&M, and Wipro.

Nippon India AMC

Japan India 3M India, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sapphire Foods, Ajanta Pharma, Astec Lifesciences, and Vedanta are among the companies that AMC has been increasingly positive about. 3M India was its largest purchase, with 1 lakh shares purchased for a total of Rs 278 crore.