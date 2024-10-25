Stone pelting during Hindu rally in Uttarkashi leads to over 200 arrests

Uttarkashi: More than 200 people have been booked in connection with a stone pelting incident that occurred during a Hindu outfit’s protest demanding the demolition of a mosque built allegedly on government land here.

According to Uttarkashi Kotwali SHO Amarjeet Singh, eight people have been named in the FIRs registered under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Prohibitory orders under section 163

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across the district, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Amit Shrivastava said.

On Thursday, 27 people, including seven policemen, got injured in a lathi-charge by police during a protest by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan who demanded the demolition of a mosque in Barahat area alleging that it is built on government land.

The protesters sat on a dharna on the Gangotri National Highway and started reciting Hanuman Chalisa but when they tried to remove the barricading, a scuffle broke out between the protestors and the police.

Officials said that during this some people started hurling stones, after which the police first fired tear gas shells at the protesters and later lathi-charged in which some protesters and policemen got injured.

Flag marches were also conducted in the town besides deployment of additional police personnel in sensitive areas, SP Shrivastava said.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht and the SP toured the district and asked officials concerned to maintain order.

The markets remained closed in response to a bandh call given by the outfit.

The SP said some of the rallyists of the Sangathan began hurling stones when they were stopped by the police from taking a route which was different from the one which was permitted for the rally.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to control the protesters, he said.

27 people injured due to Thursday incident

Thursday’s incident had left 27 people, including eight police personnel, injured, Shrivastava said.

The protesters have alleged that the mosque built in the Barahat area is an illegal construction on government land. However, the district administration has clarified that the mosque is old and built on the land of people of the Muslim community.

The Uttarkashi District Magistrate’s Office clarified this in a notice, which cites a report of Bhatwadi’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Mukesh Chand Ramola.

Meanwhile, officials of the CPI District Council sent a memorandum to Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami demanding action against attempts to spoil communal amity in Uttarkashi as well as other districts of the state.

An attempt was made by Hindu organisations in Uttarkashi to create an atmosphere of hatred against a particular community and similar efforts are being made in other districts of Uttarakhand, the memorandum said seeking immediate action against this.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat in Dehradun said he is worried about such incidents.

While talking to reporters, Rawat said the matter should be handled in a manner that is legally correct.