Stones pelted at Constable Fasee Ahmed, two others in Nizamabad, case filed

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old Muslim police constable was injured by a right-wing mob while performing dutiy in Nizamabad on Sunday evening, February 22.

Md Fasee Ahmed, working in the Circle Inspector Cell, Bodhan Division, came to Rudrur town after receiving a distress call of a communal skirmish between two communities. He was accompanied by Head Constable of Special Branch S Budda Srinivas and Constable B Kasinath.

As part of his duty, Constable Fasee Ahmed took the mob’s photograph as part of circumstantial evidence from his mobile phone.

Mob leader Parvathi Murali noticed him and ordered a group of around 40 people to attack the policeman with stones.

Fasee Ahmed and his fellow constables were injured.

The Rudrur police registered a case against Murali and others under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting), 324(4) (mischief), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 109 (attempt to murder).

Meanwhile, Nizamabad Police Commissioner, P Sai Chaitanya, visited the Rudrur police station and took stock of the situation. Police forces are deployed in the area.