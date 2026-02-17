Stones pelted at Telangana Minister Vivek’s convoy, constable injured

Hyderabad: Stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy of Congress leader and Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkataswamy in Mancherial district on Tuesday, police said.

A police constable sustained injuries in the incident, which occurred when the minister and other Congress leaders were proceeding to attend the election of the municipal chairperson of Kyathanpally.

Police resorted to mild force to disperse BRS workers who allegedly obstructed the minister’s convoy.

A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

Vivek alleged that former Bharatiya Rashtri Samithi (BRS) MLA Balka Suman and party cadres attacked his vehicle, resulting in injuries to a police constable and a Congress worker during the municipal chairperson election.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao alleged that Suman and other party leaders were attacked by Congress “goons.”

Vivek said he and his son, MP G Vamsi Krishna, had gone to Kyathanpally to participate in the election as ex officio members of the municipal body.

He alleged that Balka Suman attacked his convoy using a traffic cone, causing injuries to the constable and the Congress worker.

Speaking to reporters at Chennur in Mancherial district, he claimed that despite prohibitory orders being in place, BRS workers gathered “in large numbers and resorted to violence.”

Claiming that video footage clearly showed Suman’s involvement, Vivek demanded that the police register cases and take stringent action.

Describing the police action as a “murder of democracy”, Rama Rao alleged that a lathi charge was carried out against BRS workers.