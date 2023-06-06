Stones pelted on Dalit groom’s procession in MP; 3 cops hurt

Bhopal: Three policemen sustained injuries after a group of people pelted stones on the marriage procession of a Dalit groom in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

The incident occurred in the Bada Malahara area in Chhatarpur district on Monday, when the family members and friends of a Dalit groom took out a procession in their village.

As per the ritual, the groom had to be ferried to a particular spot on a horse. However, some miscreants objected to the procession and pelted stones on it.

Reports said that a team of local police reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control, but they also came under attack, leaving three policemen injured. Additional police force had to be deployed to bring the situation under control.

The police said that a case has been registered against 50 persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A Dalit groom was attacked with stones by upper caste Hindus in MP, India, because he was riding a horse for his marriage. He needed police protection to go to bride’s house. Only idiots can say that caste is withering away in India! pic.twitter.com/xCi8o3wWhJ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) June 6, 2023

“The incident occurred in Chourai village under Baksaha police station limits on Monday, when some people from another community objected to the wedding procession of a Dalit groom,” said Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi.