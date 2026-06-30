Stop renting houses to Muslims: Uttarakhand Hindutva leader

Uttarakhand: Radha Semwal Dhoni, a far-right supporter and leader of a Dehradun-based Hindutva organisation, Sanatan Sanskriti, has asked locals not to rent out their properties to Muslims.

A video of her assaulting a Muslim man whom Semwal caught for allegedly staring at young women emerged on social media on Tuesday, June 30.

Instead of a police enquiry, Semwal takes matters into her own hands.

Uttarakhand: Radha Semwal Dhoni, a far-right supporter and leader of a Dehradun-based Hindutva organisation, Sanatan Sanskriti, has asked locals not to rent out their properties to Muslims.



A video of her assaulting a Muslim man whom Semwal caught for allegedly staring at young… pic.twitter.com/16nOVTf6CM — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 30, 2026

The young man is slapped, verbally abused with expletives, and had his hair pulled while being repeatedly called ‘mullah,’ even as he claims he is innocent. “Tumhari bahu-betiyan burkhe mein aur hamari ko taadega (Your daughters and daughters-in-law are kept behind burqas, and you’ll ogle ours?),” she is heard saying.

She threatens locals not to keep any Muslim tenants, else they will face police action. “Jisne bhi mulloh ka rakha hai, uske khilaaf mein complaint daallongi. Besharam! apni bahu-betiyaan nahi dekh rahe, kiraayedaar dekh rahe. (Whoever has kept Muslims as tenants, I will file a complaint against them. “Instead of looking after your own daughters and daughters-in-law, you’re concerned about your tenants),” she says.

The internet is flooded with videos of Radha Semwal Dhoni in which she calls for the socio-economic boycott of minorities, including Christians.

She is also frequently seen verbally abusing and assaulting people, as well as targeting and demolishing religious structures such as mazars, while accusing minorities of carrying out forced conversions.