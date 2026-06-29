Stop selling halal, or leave: Kolkata meat sellers threatened

Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari publicly announced he would work only for Hindus, as they "voted for him."

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Group of men gathered outdoors at night, some gesturing and talking, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Bajrang Dal members allegedly threatened Muslim vendors to stop selling meat or relocate at the earliest in the Jadavpur area, Kolkata’s prominent suburban region.

A video has surfaced where a Bajrang Dal supporter is seen issuing a warning in derogatory language. It is unclear when the video was shot.

“Why are you selling and slaughtering when a majority of Hindus reside here?” he asks.

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In an apparent dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he says, “Their days are over, and this won’t work anymore. Go to Mallikpur, where many mullahs like you reside.”

“Stop selling halal. Leave this place at the earliest,” the supporter threatens.

There has been a sharp increase in hate crimes against the Muslim community ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in West Bengal. As many as 10 hate crime incidents from May alone were reported by Siasat.com.

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Chief Minister Suvendhu Adhikari publicly announced he would work only for Hindus, as they “voted for him.”

“The Hindu people of Nandigram made me win again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to TMC… I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram,” Adhikari told the media, a statement blunt even by the current standards of Indian political discourse.

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