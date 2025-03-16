Stranded in space for nearly a year, Sunita Williams to return this week

New York: SpaceX’s Crew-10 mission successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, March 16, bringing hope for the return of two stranded NASA astronauts — Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore — who have been in orbit for months.

The space capsule, launched on Friday from Texas, arrived at the ISS at 12:05 am EST (9:35 am IST). SpaceX’s Dragon capsule took about 28.5 hours to travel from Earth to the ISS. The spacecraft carried four astronauts — Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers from NASA, Takuya Onishi from Japan’s JAXA, and Kirill Peskov from Russia’s Roscosmos.

#WATCH | Stranded for 9 months at International Space Station (ISS), astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams to return to earth



A SpaceX rocket carrying a new crew has docked at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a plan to bring astronauts home. The astronauts… pic.twitter.com/rb38BeCEQ6 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2025

They will spend the next few days familiarising themselves with the ISS alongside NASA astronauts Williams and Wilmore.

Also Read NASA-SpaceX to launch mission to bring back Sunita Williams

The crew is expected to enter the ISS after 1:05 am EST (10:35 am IST), where astronaut Wilmore will greet them. Sunita Williams and Wilmore have been stranded on the ISS since June due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

Their return was scheduled after the eight-day mission, but persistent problems delayed their journey home. Plans to send them back after Crew-9’s arrival in August were also scrapped due to the lack of an emergency escape pod.

Now, with Crew-10 successfully docked, Williams and Wilmore will finally get a chance to return to Earth along with Crew-9.

According to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, their return flight is expected to begin in the coming days. Crew-10’s mission was initially planned for Wednesday evening but was postponed due to an issue with a ground support clamp arm on the rocket.

Despite the delay, the mission is now back on track, ensuring that the long-awaited return of the stranded astronauts is just around the corner. Earlier, the astronaut duo were scheduled to return to Earth by March-end but it was preponed after US President Donald Trump urged SpaceX Musk to bring them back early.